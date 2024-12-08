Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 0.97% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMAY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $37.47.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

