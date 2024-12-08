Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after buying an additional 600,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 145.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 683,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,899,000 after purchasing an additional 404,791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,590,000 after purchasing an additional 399,230 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 305,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $317.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

