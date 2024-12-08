Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells 183,728 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 183,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $920,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293,736 shares in the company, valued at $66,601,617.36. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $40.50 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 101.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68,264 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

