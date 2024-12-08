Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $2,700,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,515,900. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $346,487.31.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68.
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.31.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
