Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $477,750.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $477,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,307,820.10. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 7.1 %

HOOD opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $42.76.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after buying an additional 1,895,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after buying an additional 1,137,677 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.