Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $477,750.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $477,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,307,820.10. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 7.1 %
HOOD opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $42.76.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after buying an additional 1,895,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after buying an additional 1,137,677 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.