Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Sells 1,123 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $23,863.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,857.50. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $192,385.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 315,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

