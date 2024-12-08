Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $247,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,452.50. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $123.11 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 131.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 435.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

