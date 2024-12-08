Insider Buying: CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Insider Purchases £20,000 in Stock

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,490.70).

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Down 1.2 %

CYN opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £128.79 million, a PE ratio of -992.50 and a beta of 1.00. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc has a twelve month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.64). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

