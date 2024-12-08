Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Head-To-Head Review

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) and Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incannex Healthcare has a beta of 7.68, indicating that its share price is 668% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Incannex Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Incannex Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15,082.88%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Incannex Healthcare.

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Incannex Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals -1,596.64% -310.17% -196.06% Incannex Healthcare N/A -182.23% -127.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Incannex Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals $730,000.00 1.76 -$21.24 million ($6.44) -0.04 Incannex Healthcare $10,000.00 2,875.32 -$18.46 million ($1.39) -1.17

Incannex Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals. Incannex Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Incannex Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Incannex Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Incannex Healthcare beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment and prophylaxis of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It also develops other dry powder products, such as Augmenta human derived monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications. The company offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. It also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 skin that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis. In addition, its product portfolio includes IHL-675A for inflammatory lung disease, IHL-675A for rheumatoid arthritis, IHL-675A for inflammatory bowel disease, and IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury and concussion, which have completed pre-clinical trials; and MedChew 1401 for pain and spasticity in multiple sclerosis, MedChew GB for post-herpatic neuralgia, MedChew-1502 for Parkinson's disease, MedChew-1503 for dementia, MedChew RL for restless legs syndrome, APIRx 1505 Flotex for chrohn's disease, CanChew RX and SuppoCan (Suppository) for inflammatory bowel disease, CheWell for addiction of cannabis, CanQuit for tobacco smoking cessation, CanQuit O for opioid addiction, APIRx-1701 for glaucoma, suppoCan gastro for IBD, and APIRx-1702 for dry eye syndrome that are in pre-clinical trials. Incannex Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

