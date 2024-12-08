IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,618 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGIT stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.