IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 275,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBD opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

