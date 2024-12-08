IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Paramount Global by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.