IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,511 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 108,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,077 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is -324.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

