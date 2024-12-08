iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 116,144 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 116,144 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 116.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $12,925,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,340. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.