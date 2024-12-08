iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,003 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $569.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $551.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $508.22 and a 1 year high of $580.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

