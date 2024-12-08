iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,702 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in DexCom by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 51.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $683,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.