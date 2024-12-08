iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,898 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 10.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $139.11 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.05, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

