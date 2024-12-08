iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,062 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 216.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $69,280,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $9,894,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $3,046,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $365.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.92 and a 200-day moving average of $313.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 716.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $2,183,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,708,984.44. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,498 shares of company stock valued at $45,116,385 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

