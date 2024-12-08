Hyong Kim Sells 62,574 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hyong Kim sold 62,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $763,402.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,051.20. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hyong Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Hyong Kim sold 22,460 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $247,733.80.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ALHC stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on ALHC shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALHC
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.