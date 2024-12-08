Hyong Kim Sells 62,574 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hyong Kim sold 62,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $763,402.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,051.20. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hyong Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, Hyong Kim sold 22,460 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $247,733.80.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALHC shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.