Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

HUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUT

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

HUT opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.