Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of HOPE opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.
Featured Articles
