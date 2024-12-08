Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 27,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $374,848.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,326.98. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Koh sold 96,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $1,287,944.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,416.59. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,873 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.