Holocene Advisors LP Sells 3,491 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $154,270,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG opened at $258.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.09 and a 12 month high of $277.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

