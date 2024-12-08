Holocene Advisors LP Sells 117,713 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,713 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

OGE opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.