Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,190. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,869. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMHC opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

