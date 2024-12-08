Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $282,000 Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $59,466.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,621.72. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,717,315.61. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,163 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Upwork’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

