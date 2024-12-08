Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $39,981.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,343.20. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,105. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

HWC opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

