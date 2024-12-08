Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,542 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,542 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,482,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 103,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

