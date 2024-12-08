Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Alkami Technology worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 392,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 124.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,977 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $6,050,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at $6,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $594,389.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,287.48. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 5,239 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $199,186.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,201.70. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,360,184 shares of company stock worth $245,134,620. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

