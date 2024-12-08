Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 367.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 506,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $740,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $87.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

