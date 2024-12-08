Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1,184.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after buying an additional 1,620,091 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

