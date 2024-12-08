Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Truist Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $355,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,943.74. This trade represents a 24.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

