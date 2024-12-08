Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 98,493 Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Life360 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 170,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life360 by 8.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get Life360 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Goines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,678.08. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,777.90. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,186 shares of company stock valued at $28,262,534 in the last ninety days.

About Life360

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.