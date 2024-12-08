Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2024

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 8th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

NYSE:HSHP opened at $5.43 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets cut Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.