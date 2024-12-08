Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 8th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:HSHP opened at $5.43 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

