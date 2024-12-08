Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE ELF opened at $139.60 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

