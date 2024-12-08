Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

