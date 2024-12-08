Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 66.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,514.32. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,979 shares of company stock valued at $69,320,699 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $168.65 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 318.21, a P/E/G ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.19.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

