Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $126.01 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.