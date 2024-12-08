Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.40.

NetApp Stock Up 1.8 %

NetApp stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.72. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $397,393.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,096.71. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

