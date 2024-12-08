Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $230,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 241.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.8 %

American International Group stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $80.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

