Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after buying an additional 538,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,015,000 after buying an additional 174,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

