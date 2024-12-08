Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 18.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in MetLife by 17.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $85.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

