Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,919 ($24.46) and last traded at GBX 1,931 ($24.61). Approximately 138,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 506,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,940 ($24.73).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($26.77) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,902.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,921.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,970.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

