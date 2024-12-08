HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dover worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average is $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $142.44 and a twelve month high of $208.26.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.