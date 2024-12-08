HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.