HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,127 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7482 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 87.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

