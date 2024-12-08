HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 36,308 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $22.85 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.