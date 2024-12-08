HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $736,017.60 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, HI has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $736,017.60 and $181,033.32 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00009336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100,134.93 or 1.00002066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00012982 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00065161 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,214,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00026182 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $206,963.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

