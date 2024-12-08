Hello Group (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 9th. Analysts expect Hello Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $980.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

