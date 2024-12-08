Heather L. Hasson Sells 3,076 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $15,964.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,784.44. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FIGS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 249.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIGS. Barclays cut their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 109,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FIGS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,648,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FIGS by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

