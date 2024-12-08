Headinvest LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

